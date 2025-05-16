DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / Aaron Rai lies fourth in PGA, Bhatia is 29th and injured Theegala withdraws

Aaron Rai lies fourth in PGA, Bhatia is 29th and injured Theegala withdraws

Akshay Bhatia carded 1-under 70 to be Tied-29th, but Sahith Theegala pulled out the night before the first day as his strained neck continued to affect his movements. The two Indian-Americans, as also Rai, played the Tour Championships last year and were in the Top-30 of the world
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Charlotte [US], May 16 (ANI): Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who has never finished in Top-20 at a Major, shot his best score in a Major with a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead in a field that has 98 of the world's Top-100 players.

Advertisement

Another player of Indian interest, Akshay Bhatia carded 1-under 70 to be Tied-29th, but Sahith Theegala pulled out the night before the first day as his strained neck continued to affect his movements. The two Indian-Americans, as also Rai, played the Tour Championships last year and were in the Top-30 of the world. Bhatia and Theegala are Hero Global Ambassadors.

As World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot 2-under 69 and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy carded 3-over 74, Indo-British Aaron Rai did well to shoot 4-under 67 and was in a tie for fourth with European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, 47, who shot the day's only bogey free round of 67. The US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley shot 68.

Advertisement

Defending champion Schauffele wound up with a 72 in his bid to go back-to-back in the PGA Championship.

The three-time major champion, Jordan Spieth, looking to win here for the career Grand Slam, had three straight bogeys early on the back nine and shot 76.

Advertisement

Rai opened on the tenth with a birdie and added three more in a row from the 14th to the 16th to go 4-under after eight. He bogeyed the 18th but on his second nine, the front side of Quail Hollow course, Rai had one birdie on the seventh and parred the rest.

Vegas blazed his way with five birdies on his last six holes, ending with an 18-footer on No. 8 and a 25-footer on the ninth for 64 in this Major in three years.

Vegas led by two over rookie Ryan Gerard, who was the only other player to reach 7 under until bogeys on his last two holes saw him drop to 66 alongside Cam Davis of Australia.

McIlroy didn't make a birdie over his last 12 holes and he hit the range soon after the finish.

Scheffler and defending PGA champion Xander Schauffele commented on mud balls on tee shots, particularly the 16th where both had double bogeys.

Yet, Scheffler holed two shots from off the green -- one for birdie, one for eagle. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper