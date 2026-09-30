Abhinav Bindra hails Neeru, women’s relay team after Asian Games golds

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Former Indian shooter and Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated shooter Neeru Dhanda and the women’s 4x400m relay team for their gold medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, saying their achievements could inspire young girls across India to pursue sports.

India’s women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj finished ahead of Bahrain and China to claim gold in the women’s 4x400m relay event. Earlier on the day, Neeru Dhanda scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games medal in women’s trap, securing gold.

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In an X post, Abhinav Bindra congratulated Neeru Dhanda and the women’s 4x400m relay team for their gold medal wins, calling them “incredible women” and praising their achievements beyond just the podium. He said their performances could inspire young girls across India to believe that they too can take up sport and achieve similar success. Bindra added that athletes often carry the dreams of many others with them and praised the duo for opening doors for future generations.

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“Two wonderful golds for our women today Neeru in the trap and our 4x400m relay team. Congratulations to these incredible women. Not just for winning but for what a day like today can set in motion. Somewhere across India young girls will have watched them and thought I want to do that. I can do that. That is one of the most beautiful things about sport. You may stand on the podium alone or with your teammates but you never quite know how many dreams you take up there with you. Enjoy the gold. And be proud of the doors you are opening for those who will come after you,” he said in an X post.

India’s women’s 4x400m relay team delivered a historic performance by clinching the country’s first athletics gold medal at the Games. The quartet of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish on top of the podium, with Bahrain winning silver and China taking bronze.

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Earlier in the day, shooter Neeru Dhanda scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, securing gold with a score of 28/30 in the final. China’s Sun Yunong won silver with 26/30, while UAE’s Hajar Abdulmalik claimed bronze with 21/25. Neeru, along with Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, also won silver in the women’s trap team event with a total score of 328 points. (ANI)

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