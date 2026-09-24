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Home / Sports / Abhiram Singh Yadav appointed to ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

Abhiram Singh Yadav appointed to ICC Chief Executives’ Committee

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has announced the election of Abhiram Singh Yadav of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia to the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) as one of the representatives of Associate Members.

Yadav will fill the vacancy created after Gurumurthy Palani was appointed to the ICC Board in July. He will serve on the CEC until the next round of elections, which are scheduled to take place during the ICC Annual Conference in June 2027.

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"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that Abhiram Singh Yadav of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia has been elected to an Associate Member position on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC)," as per a statement from the ICC.

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"Mr Yadav fills one of the three CEC positions reserved for Associate Members, following the vacancy created when Gurumurthy Palani was appointed to the ICC Board in July this year. Mr Yadav will serve on the CEC until the next elections, which will be held at the ICC Annual Conference in June 2027," the statement further added.

Abhiram Singh Yadav of Indonesia secured the highest number of votes with 30 in the election, emerging well ahead of the other candidates. Sarah Gomerall of Jersey received 9 votes, while Vignaesh Sankaran of Germany polled 3 votes. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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