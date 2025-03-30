Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Riding on an all-round show in their second match of IPL 2025, the Delhi Capitals clinched a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat first but Delhi Capitals bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals to eventually bundle out the opponents for 163 in 18.4 overs. Pacer Mitchell Starc scalped a fifer while Kuldeep Yadav bagged a three-wicket haul for the team. Later, the batters thoroughly dominated the Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling unit. Faf du Plessis notched up a quick-fire half-century while Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32), wicket-keeper batter Abhishek Porel (34* off 18), KL Rahul (15 off 5) and Tristan Stubbs (21* off 14) also made valuable contributions.

Reflecting on the win, Porel, during the post-match presser said, "It was a great team effort and everyone made the contributions. (Mitchell) Starc bowled really well and after that Faf (du Plessis) batted really well. He has been doing a good job for us. Jake Fraser-McGurk took his time but he paced his innings really well and later, Tristan Stubbs made a good contribution and we eventually won the game."

Speaking about playing under the new captain Axar Patel, Porel said, "Off the field, Axar is very funny and on the field, he is a very motivated guy. He has been leading the side very well. Overall, the captaincy has been really good."

When asked about his conversations with fellow wicketkeeper-batter, the youngster said, "KL Rahul has always been an elder brother to me. He in fact consoled me when I dropped the catch and further encouraged me to focus on batting and play my strokes. He really backed me."

After two wins in two at, Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 5, 2025. (ANI)

