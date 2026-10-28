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Home / Sports / 'Abhishek Sharma is a phenomenon': Atul Wassan hails India opener after record ton against NZ

'Abhishek Sharma is a phenomenon': Atul Wassan hails India opener after record ton against NZ

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ANI
Updated At : 12:42 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Former India cricketer Atul Wassan described Abhishek Sharma as a "phenomenon" after the left-handed opener smashed a 35-ball century against New Zealand in the third T20I, saying the fearless approach of the current Indian players reflects the maturity of the country's cricket.

Abhishek struck 113 off just 38 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets at Wellington's Henry Stadium on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

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Speaking to ANI after India's victory, Wassan praised Abhishek's clarity of thought and credited his mentor Yuvraj Singh for helping shape his aggressive approach.

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"Abhishek Sharma is a phenomenon. I have never seen somebody with such clarity of thought in just going through what is in his mind. He has been mentored by Yuvraj Singh. That fearless cricket, even Yuvraj, at times when he was not in good form, used to be watchful. But this guy has got no fear. And that shows the maturity of Indian cricket. That these players have been given a licence to kill," Wassan told ANI.

Wassan also backed 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored a quickfire 45 off 19 balls in the third T20I, urging the cricket fraternity to give the young batter time to develop without placing excessive expectations on him.

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"We have identified that Sooryavanshi is a class player; he is one for the future, he is Indian cricket's future. So, just leave it to him, mentor him properly, put his fitness first and then just don't judge his performances at all. Just don't go overboard when he gets runs and don't criticise when he doesn't get runs. And you will have a pure diamond, and just to replace somebody like Virat Kohli, we need a superstar. So, we need players like Abhishek and Sooryavanshi in a good frame of mind in the next few years," he said.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi gave India a sensational start in the chase of 199, taking the team to 118 without loss in the Powerplay. Abhishek brought up his half-century off just 15 balls before reaching his hundred in 35 deliveries.

Matthew Fisher dismissed Sooryavanshi for 45, while Kyle Jamieson removed Abhishek for 113. India eventually reached the target in 13.2 overs, with 40 balls to spare.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 off 52 balls and Bevon Jacobs' 39 off 23 deliveries helped New Zealand post 198/3. Finn Allen also contributed 40 off 25 balls, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a wicket each for India.

Despite India's commanding performance in the T20I series, Wassan cautioned against writing off New Zealand, backing the hosts to remain competitive in the upcoming formats.

"You have just won the T20I series, but I'll never write off New Zealand. They are a dangerous team; they have got talent. So, they might just turn the tables in ODIs and Test cricket, I am sure. And if India wins in Test cricket in New Zealand, I mean that will be 10 times bigger achievement than winning this T20 series," he said.

Wassan, a former fast bowler, represented India in four Tests and nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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