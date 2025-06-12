Absence of Virat, Rohit puts England at a benefit, says Monty Panesar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI): Former England spinner Monty Panesar felt England would have an upper hand over India in the five-match Test series in the absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It will be Men in Blues' first bilateral Test series since the famed duo announced their retirement from Test cricket last month.

India will play a five-match Test series against England, which is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. The series will be held from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

While speaking to ANI, Monty Panesar said, "England will benefit from the fact that Virat and Rohit are not playing. Their experience could have been used for India. But they (Team India) are inexperienced. What happens with inexperience?... How will India play against England? We know how England can play. It's possible that India will collapse."

India's two batting bigwigs, Virat and Rohit, bid adieu to the Test format in May, more than a month before the five high-stakes fixtures in England.

Panesar believed the Indian team needs to play smart, adjust to England's conditions, use swing and seam well and should attack in bowling.

"India will have to play very smartly. They will have to adjust to the conditions. They will have to use the swing. They will have to use the seam movement. They will have to attack with bowling."

He also felt that spinners will play a big role in the five-match test series, and Indian batters will attack England finger spinner Shoaib Bashir.

"Spinners will play a big role. Indian batsmen will attack Shoaib Bashir. They will not let him settle. It's a make-in for him. If he is successful in 5 test matches, his test cricket will be long. If Indian batsmen put pressure on him in 5 test matches, he will not be able to control," Panesar said.

He also believed that Jasprit Bumrah will be a big threat for England batters and Shubman Gill, who is leading India for the first time, will be a good captain.

"Bumrah can be a big threat for England. Bumrah is a big factor. He will have to use it well. Old Trafford and Edgbaston are favourites for the seamer. I think Shubman Gill will be a good captain. He will bat well with responsibility. I think he will bat well with responsibility," he added. (ANI)

