"Absolute entertainer": Yuvraj Singh hails Neymar as "true champion" after Brazil star announces retirement from international football

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh penned a heartfelt tribute for Brazil's star footballer Neymar Jr. after the latter announced his retirement from international football after the five-time world champions suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Sunday. Yuvraj congratulated Neymar on "a legendary international career", calling him "an absolute entertainer and a true champion".

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The five-time world champions were knocked out after Norway forward Erling Haaland scored twice late at New York New Jersey MetLife Stadium in the match to send his team into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history. Notably, Neymar also got on the scoresheet, converting a stoppage-time penalty.

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In an Instagram story, Yuvraj praised Neymar, saying he always displayed rare, unteachable talent that captivated fans from his debut to his final World Cup goal. He congratulated him on his career, calling him an absolute entertainer and true champion.

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He said, "As an athlete, you just know when someone has that rare, unteachable magic. From your debut to your final World Cup goal, you kept us all glued to the screen. Congratulations on a legendary international career, Neymar an absolute entertainer and a true champion!"

Brazil's all-time top scorer ends his international career with 80 goals in 130 matches, having been a key figure for the national team over the years. Notably, the final goal came at the same stadium where he made his debut in 2010.

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Coming to the match, Norway produced a disciplined and clinical performance to stun one of the tournament favourites. Brazil dominated much of the contest and were handed an ideal chance to take the lead after Kristoffer Ajer was penalised for a foul on Matheus Cunha inside the area.

However, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland brilliantly denied Bruno Guimaraes from the penalty spot to keep the scores level. Carlo Ancelotti's side continued to press after the break, but Nyland repeatedly frustrated the Brazilian attack before Norway seized control late in the contest.

Substitute Andreas Schjelderup changed the momentum after coming on and delivered a pinpoint cross in the 79th minute for Haaland to head Norway in front. Moments later, the prolific striker struck again, calmly firing a left-footed finish beyond Alisson Becker to double the advantage.

Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty after Leo Ostigard was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, but it proved only a consolation as Brazil crashed out.

The victory extended Norway's unbeaten record against Brazil to five matches and secured a historic place in the quarter-finals, where Stale Solbakken's side will face either Mexico or England. Haaland's two goals also took him to seven for the tournament, drawing level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

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