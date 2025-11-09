Abu Dhabi T10 League: Shakib Al Hasan to lead Royal Champs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Royal Champs have officially announced Shakib Al Hasan as their captain for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 season.

The franchise's decision underscores its confidence in Shakib's accomplished leadership, strategic insight, and all-around brilliance--qualities that align perfectly with Royal Champs' vision to make a strong impact in their debut season, according to a release from Royal Champs- Abu Dhabi T10.

As newcomers to the league, the Royal Champs bring a spirited mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent. Fueled by ambition and collective purpose, the squad aims to deliver bold performances as they embark on their maiden campaign.

The team will play its opening match against Vista Riders on November 19, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter.

Shakib Al Hasan shared his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, "It's an honour to lead Royal Champs. I'm excited to work with such a talented squad and coaching staff. Together, we'll chase excellence both on and off the field and give fans a thrilling, competitive season. Being newcomers to the league, our energy and zeal to showcase what we can do will be immense."

Speaking about the team's preparation, coach Courtney Walsh said, "We've worked on building a balanced combination that can adapt to the fast pace of the Abu Dhabi T10. The players have shown great commitment and understanding of their roles, which will be crucial as we aim to make a strong impact in our debut season."

Team CEO Rajeshree Shete added, "Our focus has been on assembling a team that embodies skill, determination, and unity. The energy within the camp is promising, and we're confident that Royal Champs will deliver performances that reflect our vision for success in this exciting new chapter."

With Shakib's leadership at the forefront and a cohesive unit ready to perform, the Royal Champs are poised to debut with purpose, resilience, and the spirit to redefine expectations in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025. (ANI)

