Abu Dhabi T10: Northern Warriors, Deccan Gladiators secure wins

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 19 (ANI): Action continued at the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 as the Northern Warriors, looking to bounce back from their opening defeat, pulled off a narrow four-run win over newcomers Aspen Stallions, at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Warriors posted 114/1, led by Johnson Charles' composed knock of 55* (34). The Stallions' chase began with intent through Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando, but tight spells from Taskin Ahmed and a superb final over from Shahnawaz Dahani ensured the Warriors held their nerve.

Advertisement

The Warriors made a quiet start, with Hazratullah Zazai 8 (7) and Charles 55* (34) putting up just 11 runs before Zazai fell at the end of the second over to Binura Fernando. Charles took charge immediately after, launching Zohair for a six and two fours in the third over to lift the Warriors to 32/1. Colin Munro 38* (21) joined in with a cleanly struck six in the following over. Harbhajan Singh managed to slow things briefly in the fifth, but Munro's boundary kept the Warriors moving steadily to 65/1 after six overs.

Advertisement

Charles brought up his half-century in 29 balls, while Munro continued rotating strike and finding regular boundaries. The Stallions did well to squeeze in dot balls, but couldn't break the stand. A quiet last over meant the Warriors couldn't fully capitalise, though Munro's late boundary brought up an excellent 102-run partnership off 55 balls, closing the innings at 114/1.

Chasing 115, Andre Fletcher 13 (6) set the tone with two early boundaries off Trent Boult, with Gurbaz 29 (11) joining the assault to take 21 off the first over. Taskin struck back by removing Fletcher, but Avishka Fernando 33 (20) seamlessly kept the tempo, striking a boundary off Taskin and a six off Boult. Gurbaz continued clearing the ropes as the Stallions raced to 48/1 after three overs.

Advertisement

Gurbaz attempted another big one but mistimed it, falling to a high catch taken by Thisara Perera, off Odean Smith. Dahani then tightened the screws with a miserly over, and Shamsi added to the pressure by dismissing Du Plooy 5 (5) and giving away just five runs, leaving the Stallions at 70/3 after six overs.

With 34 needed off the last three overs, Saif Hassan 15 (11) struck a six and a four to bring the chase back to life, but Taskin once again swung momentum, getting Fernando caught at the boundary. Sam Billings 12* (6) chipped in with two timely boundaries to reduce the equation to just eight required off the final over.

Dahani, entrusted with the last over, delivered brilliantly, conceding only two runs before removing Hassan at the boundary and then bowling Mills the very next ball. With five needed off the last delivery, Billings couldn't get hold of Dahani's pinpoint ball, sealing a tense, down-to-the-wire win for the Warriors.

-Gladiators register a 6-run win to open campaign against UAE Bulls

The first innings of the second match yesterday, between reigning champions Deccan Gladiators and the UAE Bulls, delivered its own share of fireworks. Tom Kohler-Cadmore's explosive half-century (78* off 29), studded with seven sixes and six fours, powered the Gladiators to a mammoth 141/2.

After the early dismissal of skipper Nicholas Pooran (10 off 9) in the third over, Kohler-Cadmore and David Wiese ignited the innings with an electric 98-run stand off just 39 deliveries. The sixth and seventh overs alone produced 38 runs, with Kohler-Cadmore taking down Salman Irshad for three fours and a six before launching three sixes off Sunil Narine in the following over.

Meanwhile, Wiese raced to 35 off 17 balls before falling to Salman Irshad in the penultimate over, but not before the pair had already set up a daunting total for the Bulls to chase. UAE's Junaid Siddique was the lone spark with the ball conceding only 14 runs in his two overs.

The Bulls' run-chase found an early impetus through Phil Salt (18 off 5) who struck three consecutive sixes off Akeal Hosein before he was dismissed by Hossein on the next ball. Rovman Powell kept the heat on with a nine-ball knock of 22 runs. Tim David rushed to a 26-ball fifty, with nine fours and two sixes, Tim David took down Lahiru Kumar for 19 runs in the seventh over.

Tim David could only manage 14 runs of 21 needed in the last over as the Bulls finished at 135/5. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)