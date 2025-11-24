Abu Dhabi T10: Quetta Qavalry secures playoffs berth with win over Aspin Stallions

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 (ANI): Quetta Qavalry became the first team to seal a playoff berth in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, holding their nerve for an eight-run win over the Aspin Stallions at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and stretching their unbeaten run to five matches.

On Sunday, Khawaja Nafay (35 off 17) powered the total with another standout finish, before Majid Ali (2/6) set the tone early, and a composed Khuzaima Tanveer (2/15) shut the door at the death to complete another dominant effort.

Tasked with chasing a total of 101, the Stallions faced an early setback through Majid Ali. The pacer removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24 off 16) and Andre Fletcher (1 off 3) to return figures of 2/6 in two overs and leave the Stallions at 2/28 in 3.3 overs.

Avishka Fernando (23 off 12) and Leus De Plooy (16 off 7) ensured the Stallions were in the fight, but the loss of wickets meant the Stallions needed 28 runs in the final two overs.

Ben Cutting (14 off 12) squeezed 15 runs in the penultimate over, but Khuzaima Tanveer delivered a composed last over that saw only four runs and the wicket of Ben Cutting to keep the Qavalry's winning streak intact.

In the first innings, another stellar show from Khawaja Nafay (35* off 17), who cracked four fours and two sixes, helped Quetta Qavalry reach 100/7 in their 10 overs after the innings had wobbled early at 20/2. Nafay took charge and remained unbeaten to ensure the Qavalry put on a competitive score.

Before Nafay walked, Liam Livingstone (18 off 8) and Azam Khan (16 off 15) also contributed through a 28-run stand in 15 balls, counterattacking after the quick top-order departures of Evin Lewis (6 off 4) and Muhammad Waseem (12 off 8).

Once Nafay joined Azam, the pair added another 30 off 14 balls, shifting the innings back on track before wickets fell again late on. For the Aspin Stallions, Zohair Iqbal ensured consistent breakthroughs, finishing with 3/22.

-Warriors ride Charles' 44 and late hitting to post 112/4, but Vista Riders win

Batting first, the Northern Warriors lost Hazratullah Zazai early, castled by Andrew Tye in the second over. Johnson Charles (44 off 30) and Shimron Hetmyer (19 off 12) came together for a 73-run partnership with Charles doing the bulk of the scoring

In the biggest overs of the innings, Johnson Charles plundered two sixes and two fours off Dwayne Pretorius for 22 runs. Charles' knock came to an end in the eighth over, after scoring 10 runs he fell to Dhananjaya Lakshan in a bid to clear the ropes. Lakshan also scalped Odean Smith for a duck in the first over.

Hetmyer also perished soon after, but Thisara Perera and Azmatullah Omarzai struck two sixes apiece in the final two overs to propel the Warriors to 112/4.

A half-century from skipper Faf Du Plessis (53* in 25 balls, with six fours and two sixes) was the highlight as Vista Riders ended their chase at 116/5 in 9.2 overs, despite a fine spell of Tabraiz Shamsi (2/23). (ANI)

