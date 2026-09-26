Abu Dhabi T10: Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer add international firepower to Emirates Eagles line-up

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 26 (ANI): Emirates Eagles have become the latest team to confirm it will vie for honours in the new era of the Abu Dhabi T10, unveiling a formidable cricket line-up featuring West Indies star Rovman Powell as captain, highly decorated international coach Mickey Arthur, and direct signings Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer.

The Eagles will debut when the Abu Dhabi T10 returns to Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to November 20.

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The franchise has signalled its ambition by assembling an experienced leadership group and a powerful core of international talent capable of making an immediate impact in cricket’s fastest format.

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Powell, one of the most destructive power-hitters in the global franchise game, will lead the side, while former South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur will oversee its cricketing strategy. New Zealand left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult brings proven wicket-taking quality with both the new ball and at the death, while explosive West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer adds further firepower.

Matt Boucher, CEO of both the tournament and its owners Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (ADCSH) said: “Emirates Eagles arrive with an exciting vision for what they want to build, both on and off the field. The combination of Rovman Powell, Mickey Arthur, Trent Boult and Shimron Hetmyer gives them an outstanding cricketing foundation, while the ownership group brings the long-term commitment we want to see from our franchises."

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“As we shape this new era of the Abu Dhabi T10, we want teams with strong identities, world-class talent, and the appetite to grow alongside the tournament. Emirates Eagles bring all three, and I am looking forward to seeing what they can deliver in November.”

Maverick Sports and Entertainment brings together Annam Satish Prabhakar, Classic Investments, Kondaveeti Durga Pavan Kumar, Bonam Suryaprakash, Annam Kusumkiran and Allada Ashok Vardhan.

The consortium views its entry into the Abu Dhabi T10 as a major step in expanding its presence in franchise cricket, with the long-term goal of developing Emirates Eagles into a competitive and commercially sustainable global sporting brand.

Annam Satish Prabhakar, Managing Director of Emirates Eagles, said: “We are entering the Abu Dhabi T10 with a long-term plan for Emirates Eagles. Our ambition is to create a franchise that combines success on the field with a strong, distinctive brand that can connect with cricket fans in the UAE and internationally."

“We have put together an exceptional leadership group and secured players who understand what it takes to perform at the highest level of franchise cricket. With Mickey guiding the team and Rovman leading on the field, supported by players of the calibre of Trent and Shimron, we believe we have the foundations to make a strong impression from our very first season.”

Powell’s experience across international and franchise cricket will be central to that challenge, with the West Indies star renowned for his ability to change the course of a game through aggressive middle-order hitting.

Powell said: “There is something special about joining a new franchise at the beginning of its journey because you can help create its identity from day one. T10 cricket demands confidence, clarity, and the willingness to take the game on, and I think the squad we are building has those qualities."

“We want Emirates Eagles to play fearless, entertaining cricket and, most importantly, compete to win. With Mickey’s experience and the quality already coming into the team, there is plenty for us to be excited about.”

Supporting the franchise’s leadership will be Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Yara, an Indian first-class cricketer whose professional playing background is complemented by experience in franchise operations, digital marketing, and brand building.

Nabeel Hashmi joins as Team Director following three years as Team Manager of Deccan Gladiators, bringing further Abu Dhabi T10 and franchise cricket experience to the Eagles’ management structure.

The arrival of Emirates Eagles adds another distinctive franchise to the evolving Abu Dhabi T10 line-up as the tournament prepares for its 2026 edition in the UAE capital. (ANI)

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