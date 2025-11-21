Abu Dhabi T10: Wiese, Stoinis power Deccan Gladiators to eight-wicket win over Royal Champs

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 (ANI): A mammoth partnership between David Wiese (59* off 21) and Marcus Stoinis (40* off 22) guided the Deccan Gladiators to an eight-wicket triumph over the Royal Champs at the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10.

Advertisement

On Thursday, chasing 134, the pair added an unbeaten 105 runs in 43 balls, thrilling spectators at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

Wiese hammered seven sixes and two fours, while Stoinis struck three fours and two sixes as the defending champions overhauled the target in 9.2 overs.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (24 off 6) tore into Rishi Dhawan, hitting three consecutive sixes and a boundary before Dhawan struck back in the same over to dismiss the West Indian.

In the first innings, a string of strong partnerships kept the scoreboard moving for the Royal Champs after they elected to bat. Captain Jason Roy (17 off 9) and Niroshan Dickwella (33 off 17) put on a brisk 28 in just 16 balls before Roy fell to Ibrar Ahmad. Dickwella's knock was supported by Brendon McMullen (28 off 19), who remained unbeaten.

Advertisement

A late flourish lifted the Champs as they smashed 43 in the final two overs. Aaron Jones (28 off 13) carved two fours and two sixes before falling to Lahiru Kumar (2/35) in the last over. Quentin Sampson (14* off 3) then made the most of his brief stay, including two consecutive sixes to take the total to an imposing 133/3.

-Quetta Qavalry cruise past Ajman Titans by seven wickets

On Wednesday's third and final fixture, the Quetta Qavalry made light work of a challenging target of 108 as handy contributions across the batting order closed out an eight-wicket victory. Openers Evin Lewis (13 off 8) and Andries Gous (13 off 5) set the tone for the chase before both fell inside the first three overs.

Liam Livingstone and Muhammad Waseem continued the assault, putting on an express 43-run stand in 20 balls before Waseem was removed by Jason Behrendorff in the sixth over.

Khwaja Nafay, carrying forward his blistering form, cracked two fours and two sixes as the Qavalry romped home in 7.2 overs to seal an emphatic victory.

Earlier, the Titans posted 107/7 after slipping to 12/3 early in the innings. Abbas Afridi (3/15) and Khuzaima Tanveer (2/7) were the most effective bowlers for the Qavalry, but it was Moeen Ali who transformed the Titans' innings with a stunning 59 off 21 balls. His 19-ball fifty, featuring four fours and six sixes, lifted the Titans from 42/5 to a competitive total, capped by three consecutive sixes in the final over. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)