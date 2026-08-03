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Home / Sports / ACA congratulates Assam's Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as India's fielding coach

ACA congratulates Assam's Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as India's fielding coach

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as the Fielding Coach of the Indian Senior Men's Cricket Team.

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Ghosh has replaced T Dilip as the fielding coach of the India men's cricket team.

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The 57-year-old previously served as the fielding coach of the India women's team for two years, during which he was part of the support staff for the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

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Ghosh has also worked with India A and served as head coach of Assam's senior men's team.

As a player, Ghosh was a right-handed batter who represented Assam and Railways. He featured in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games during his domestic career.

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His first assignment with the senior men's team will be India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August.

India will begin their two-Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled for August 23 at the SSC in Colombo.

Before the series gets underway, the visitors will play a three-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.

Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this significant achievement by one of Assam's own. His appointment is a moment of great honour for the state's cricketing fraternity and serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers and coaches across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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