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Home / Sports / ACA Cricket Academy unveils one of India’s largest indoor cricket facilities

ACA Cricket Academy unveils one of India’s largest indoor cricket facilities

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ANI
Updated At : 09:22 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): One of India’s largest indoor cricket facilities was inaugurated on Friday at the ACA Cricket Academy, Fulung, North Guwahati, in Assam's Kamrup district, further strengthening the state’s cricketing infrastructure and providing players with a modern setting for year-round training, player development, fitness and recovery.

The indoor facility was inaugurated by Chief Guest Honorary BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in the presence of ACA Secretary Sanatan Das, ACA Treasurer Anupam Deka, ACA Apex Council Member Mukutananda Bhattacharjya and other officials.

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Spread across approximately 17,000 sq. ft., the indoor facility features nine cricket wickets, comprising four spin wickets and five seam wickets.

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The wickets are equipped with imported Uniturf playing surfaces, allowing players to train under varied playing conditions.

The facility includes separate male and female changing rooms, with ice bath facilities available in both changing rooms to support post-training recovery.

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A dedicated 1,500 sq. ft. gymnasium has also been incorporated into the facility, along with specialised recovery and wellness amenities including a sauna and steam room.

The Indoor Cricket Facility further houses a dedicated physiotherapy facility for player rehabilitation, injury management and recovery, providing athletes with comprehensive support beyond their on-field training.

Saikia said the new indoor facility at the ACA Cricket Academy will provide modern training, fitness, recovery and physiotherapy infrastructure to support the long-term development of Assam’s next generation of cricketers.

"The development of modern cricket infrastructure is essential for creating the right environment for players to learn, train and progress. The new Indoor Cricket Facility at the ACA Cricket Academy brings together quality cricketing surfaces, fitness, recovery and physiotherapy facilities under one roof. I am confident that this facility will provide valuable support to the next generation of cricketers from Assam and contribute to their long-term development," the BCCI Honorary Secretary said.

The new indoor setup will enable uninterrupted training throughout the year, irrespective of weather conditions, while giving the ACA Cricket Academy greater scope to conduct structured training programmes.

The facility will support players in refining their skills, maintaining physical preparedness and preparing for the demands of competitive cricket at higher levels. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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