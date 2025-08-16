ACA inaugurates cricket pavilion at Mulukgaon

Dibrugarh (Assam), [India], August 16 (ANI): Assam Cricket Association (ACA) added another landmark to its continuous journey of cricketing growth with the inauguration of the ACA Cricket Pavilion at Mulukgaon, Dibrugarh, on Saturday. The pavilion was formally inaugurated by Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal Dangoriya, as per a release from ACA.

The newly developed pavilion marks a significant stride in strengthening cricket infrastructure in Upper Assam. Equipped with a concrete outdoor practice wicket and a renovated concrete centre wicket, the facility has been designed to provide budding cricketers with modern training avenues and enhanced match-preparation environments.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded ACA's continued efforts in promoting cricket at the grassroots level, stating that such initiatives will inspire and empower the next generation of players to pursue excellence in the sport. Minister further urged the local fraternity to make optimum use of these facilities for the holistic development of cricket in the region.

ACA President, Taranga Gogoi, in his address, reaffirmed ACA's vision of holistic cricket development in Assam. He emphasised that the Association remains steadfast in its mission to expand quality infrastructure across districts, thereby ensuring that young talents receive world-class opportunities to hone their skills.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the gracious presence of ACA President & MLA Taranga Gogoi, MLAs Punakan Baruah and Binod Hazarika, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, ACA Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, ACA former president Romen Dutta, DDSA President Niranjan Saikia, DDSA Secretary Kamakhya Saikia, along with several other dignitaries.

With every such initiative, the Assam Cricket Association continues to uphold its mission of empowering players, strengthening the cricketing ecosystem, and shaping Assam as a rising hub of the sport in India. (ANI)

