Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Toby Radford as their national team's batting coach and Robert Ahmun as their new strength and conditioning trainer, as per a release.

Advertisement

The ACB also confirmed that the duo will join the senior men's squad ahead of the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Advertisement

Toby Radford had previously coached Welsh Cricket, and he was a former First-Class cricketer who played for Middlesex and Sussex. Toby has been widely recognised as an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)- Level 4-certified coach.

Advertisement

Currently, the former cricketer serves as the head coach of Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 season.

Earlier, Toby served as the Batting Coach for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) High Performance Centre (2022-2024) and Head of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (2020-2022).

Advertisement

The former cricketer also played a vital role on the West Indies coaching staff during their 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph and a historic Test series win against England in 2019.

The 54-year-old played 14 First-Class matches and notched up 476 runs, including five half-centuries. In List A cricket, Toby notched up 159 runs in six matches at an average of 31.80, with the help of one fifty.

Robert Ahmun hails from Cardiff and Wales. Recently, he served as the Head of Performance Science and Medicine for the ECB. He assumed that role in December 2022. Since then, Robert has seen the physical preparation and medical services for England's national cricket teams.

With over two decades of experience, Ahmun's served in the ECB's National Lead for Strength and Conditioning (2017-2022) and coaching within the England Pathways program.

Ahmun holds an MSc in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Wales, Cardiff (2003) and a bachelor's degree from the University of Exeter (1998).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will take on the West Indies in a T20I series. The three matches are scheduled for January 19, 21, and 22 in Dubai.

After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and the West Indies, both countries will participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)