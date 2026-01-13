DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / ACB appoints Toby Radford as batting coach ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

ACB appoints Toby Radford as batting coach ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:20 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 13 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Toby Radford as their national team's batting coach and Robert Ahmun as their new strength and conditioning trainer, as per a release.

Advertisement

The ACB also confirmed that the duo will join the senior men's squad ahead of the three-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Advertisement

Toby Radford had previously coached Welsh Cricket, and he was a former First-Class cricketer who played for Middlesex and Sussex. Toby has been widely recognised as an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)- Level 4-certified coach.

Advertisement

Currently, the former cricketer serves as the head coach of Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 season.

Earlier, Toby served as the Batting Coach for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) High Performance Centre (2022-2024) and Head of High Performance for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (2020-2022).

Advertisement

The former cricketer also played a vital role on the West Indies coaching staff during their 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph and a historic Test series win against England in 2019.

The 54-year-old played 14 First-Class matches and notched up 476 runs, including five half-centuries. In List A cricket, Toby notched up 159 runs in six matches at an average of 31.80, with the help of one fifty.

Robert Ahmun hails from Cardiff and Wales. Recently, he served as the Head of Performance Science and Medicine for the ECB. He assumed that role in December 2022. Since then, Robert has seen the physical preparation and medical services for England's national cricket teams.

With over two decades of experience, Ahmun's served in the ECB's National Lead for Strength and Conditioning (2017-2022) and coaching within the England Pathways program.

Ahmun holds an MSc in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Wales, Cardiff (2003) and a bachelor's degree from the University of Exeter (1998).

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will take on the West Indies in a T20I series. The three matches are scheduled for January 19, 21, and 22 in Dubai.

After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and the West Indies, both countries will participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts