ACC hits back at PCB, says calendar was sent on December 22

Kuala Lumpur

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) today hit back strongly at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi "vehemently denying baseless allegations" of unilateral decision-making levelled against its president Jay Shah with regards to the continental body's two-year programme. The ACC categorically stated that PCB were sent the itinerary on December 22 along with other member nations but no communication came from the latter's side.

Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy: Himachal, Haryana get three points

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh played out draws in their Ranji Trophy Group A matches but pocketed three points each on account of the first innings lead. Brief scores: Haryana 365 vs Uttar Pradesh 197 & 72/1; Baroda 355 & 216/6 (Pratyush; Gurvinder 5/59) vs Himachal Pradesh 561/8 decl.

Stockholm

Pranesh becomes India's 79th chess Grandmaster

M Pranesh clinched the title at the Rilton Cup to become India's 79th chess Grandmaster. The 16-year-old crossed the 2500-rating threshold, having completed his three norms before the Rilton Cup.

Munich

Bayern sign Daley Blind to cover for injured Hernandez

Bayern Munich signed veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind to cover for the injured Lucas Hernandez. He joins Bayern on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Sydney

Day 3 of Sydney Test washed out by rain

Heavy rain washed out the third day of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground today. — Agencies

London

City edge Chelsea

Manchester City trimmed the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge. AP