Bangkok [Thailand], February 15 (ANI): When the onus was on India-Pakistan's men's clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, India A women's team thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in match 6 of the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday.

In the match held at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, the Indian women's team rattled the neighbours in their second Group A fixture after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the opener.

The Hafsa Khalid-led Pakistan side decided to bat first after winning the toss, and Saima Thakor dismissed the opener batter Yusra Amir in the first over.

The other opener, Shawaal Zilfiqar, made 23 runs off 29 balls, including three boundaries and was the highest scorer for Pakistan. Thakor bowled captain Khalid at the score of just one run in the fifth over as Pakistan lost their fourth wicket inside the powerplay.

Coming to bat at number 7, Gull Rukh added 21 runs and also hit the only six for Pakistan. Anosha Nasir contributed with 17 runs off as many balls, which helped Pakistan cross the 90-run mark.

India bundled them out for 93 runs in 18.5 overs as Thakor, captain Radha Yadav, and Prema Rawat took a couple of wickets each. Jintimani Kalita and Minnu Mani shared one wicket each between them.

Chasing the modest target of 94 runs, India started with Vrinda Dinesh and Humairaa Kaazi. Waheeda Akhtar dismissed Kaazi on the very first delivery of India's innings.

Anushka Sharma (24 off 26 balls) added 79 runs for the second wicket with Dinesh before losing her wicket to Momina Riasat in the eighth over.

Dinesh made 55 not out off 29 balls, including 12 fours. Tejal Hasabnis also remained unbeaten on 12 runs off just five balls, including one four and a six.

India reached the target in 10.1 overs and secured a comfortabl;e win over Pakistan.

With this win, India women A have climbed to second place in Group A behind the UAE. Pakistan, on the other hand, are at the third place with two points.

Now, India will clash with Nepal, whereas Pakistan will take on the table-toppers UAE, on Tuesday.

Brief Score: Pakistan Women A 93/10 IN 18.5 overs (Shawaal Zilfiqar 23, Gull Rukh 21; Radha Yadav 11/2) vs India Women A 94/2 in 10.1 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 55*, Anushka Sharma 24; Momina Riasat 13/1). (ANI)

