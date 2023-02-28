 Accident changed my perspective of life, now I enjoy every moment which comes my way: Rishabh Pant : The Tribune India

Accident changed my perspective of life, now I enjoy every moment which comes my way: Rishabh Pant

‘I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun’

Accident changed my perspective of life, now I enjoy every moment which comes my way: Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. PTI photo



IANS

New Delhi, February 28

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is currently on the road to recovery after surviving a horrific car accident last December, shared a positive update on his fitness, saying: "I am much better now and making some good progress." At around 5.30 a.m. on December 30, 2022, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pant acknowledged the support and good wishes coming his way for his speedy recovery, adding that he's ready for the challenges ahead in this journey.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: Wishing you a speedy recovery. How are you now?

A: I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon.

Q: You faced a life-threatening accident. Do you believe that your life has changed (positively) for you after that? Sort of a new innings from here!

A: It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now.

Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day.

Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself.

Q: Cricket season is on, how much are you missing it?

A: I think it's difficult to say how much I miss cricket because my life literally revolves around it, but I am focusing on getting back to my feet now and I cannot wait to get back to doing what I love the most, to play cricket.

Q: What is your daily routine now? How do you spend your day?

A: I try to follow my daily routine as per schedule. I wake up in the morning and then I undergo my first physiotherapy session of the day with my physiotherapist. Post that, I take some rest and time to refresh myself for the second session. I start my second session soon after, and train according to how much pain I can endure, especially after a tough first session.

To end the day, I have a third session of physiotherapy in the evening, however I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them. I also try to sit under the sun for some time, and this process will continue until I'm able to walk properly again.

Q: Your fans missed you in the Test series and will also do so in the IPL. Any message for them?

A: I'm glad and extremely grateful that I have so many well-wishers around me and people who always want the best for me. However, my message to my fans would be to keep supporting the Indian team and Delhi Capitals. Keep sending your love and I'll be back soon to make everyone happy again.

#Cricket #Rishabh Pant

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

2
Business

First time in many years, fixed deposit rates turn positive at 8 pc

3
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

4
Nation

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

5
Editorials

Sisodia’s arrest

6
Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra questions Shehnaaz Gill's ‘talent’, gets trolled by her fans

7
Nation

Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia hiked profit margins, says CBI; gets 5-day remand

8
Nation

Supreme Court to list plea on enforcing Anand Marriage Act for registration of Sikh marriages

9
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

10
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Top News

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

Sisodia arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with liquor ...

On Punjab govt plea, Supreme Court says Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once Cabinet recommends it

Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says Supreme Court

CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...

India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23

India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23

NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, Bench asks him to approach Delhi High Court

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

Security forces cordon off an area at Padgampora village fol...


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Ahead of G20 Summit, Amritsar gets makeover as admn makes efforts for its beautification

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

I feel at peace at Golden Temple: Shilpa Shetty

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Fire breaks out at Sector 26 SCO in Chandigarh

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet

Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Delhi High Court seeks Centre's reply on US-based journalist Angad Singh’s plea challenging his ‘blacklisting’

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Punjabi University engineering student’s family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC