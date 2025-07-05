DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra wins inaugural NC Classic

Ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra wins inaugural NC Classic

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist emerges winner with a throw of 86.18m
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 09:30 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates as he competes in the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 international javelin competition, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 5, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra on Saturday clinched the inaugural NC Classic as he realised his dream of hosting and competing in a world class event in front of the home crowd and family members.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist emerged winner with his third round throw of 86.18m at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium watched by his parents.

This was his third straight title, having won in Paris Diamond League (June 20) and Golden Spike in Ostrava, Poland (June 24).

Advertisement

Kenya’s 2025 world champion Julius Yego was second with 84.51m while Rumesh Pathirage (84.34m) of Sri Lanka was third.

Organised by Chopra himself in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event featured a world-class field of 12 javelin throwers—seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

Advertisement

The NC Classic has been given category A status by World Athletics.

Chopra, who breached the 90m barrier in May, is coming off a victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, where he won the javelin throw title with a best effort of 85.29 metres.

It was a tough outing for all the competitors as they had to throw under a strong wind blowing almost head-on.

With his coach, the world record holder Jan Zelezny watching from a few meters away, Chopra began with a foul but soon took the lead in his second attempt of 82.99m.

Sri Lankan Pathirage, who was second after the second round, had an impressive throw of 84.34m in his third attempt which invited a big roar from the crowd.

But Chopra, who was the last in order of throw, was not to be intimidated by the athlete from the neighbouring country as he sent his spear to a distance of 86.18m, leaving the other competitors far behind.

With his familiar raising of both hands in the air, Chopra celebrated that big throw and the crowd responded with a deafening cheer.

After the first three throws, the last four finishers were eliminated.

Yego overtook Pathirage for the second spot with a fourth round effort of 84.51m while Chopra fouled his fourth attempt.

Chopra’s fifth throw measured 84.07m while he had 82.22m in his last attempt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts