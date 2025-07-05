Ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra wins inaugural NC Classic

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra on Saturday clinched the inaugural NC Classic as he realised his dream of hosting and competing in a world class event in front of the home crowd and family members.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist emerged winner with his third round throw of 86.18m at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium watched by his parents.

This was his third straight title, having won in Paris Diamond League (June 20) and Golden Spike in Ostrava, Poland (June 24).

Kenya’s 2025 world champion Julius Yego was second with 84.51m while Rumesh Pathirage (84.34m) of Sri Lanka was third.

Organised by Chopra himself in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event featured a world-class field of 12 javelin throwers—seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

The NC Classic has been given category A status by World Athletics.

Chopra, who breached the 90m barrier in May, is coming off a victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, where he won the javelin throw title with a best effort of 85.29 metres.

It was a tough outing for all the competitors as they had to throw under a strong wind blowing almost head-on.

With his coach, the world record holder Jan Zelezny watching from a few meters away, Chopra began with a foul but soon took the lead in his second attempt of 82.99m.

Sri Lankan Pathirage, who was second after the second round, had an impressive throw of 84.34m in his third attempt which invited a big roar from the crowd.

But Chopra, who was the last in order of throw, was not to be intimidated by the athlete from the neighbouring country as he sent his spear to a distance of 86.18m, leaving the other competitors far behind.

With his familiar raising of both hands in the air, Chopra celebrated that big throw and the crowd responded with a deafening cheer.

After the first three throws, the last four finishers were eliminated.

Yego overtook Pathirage for the second spot with a fourth round effort of 84.51m while Chopra fouled his fourth attempt.

Chopra’s fifth throw measured 84.07m while he had 82.22m in his last attempt.