ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament for Under-16 boys’ and girls’ teams starts on September 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) – the governing body of basketball in the country - announced on Wednesday the return of the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, a nationwide, school-based tournament for under-16 boys’ and girls’ teams featuring stops in 10 cities across India and the country’s largest school-based basketball tournament.

Operated by leading grassroots sports organisation India On Track, the 2026 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament will tip off on September 24 in Ahmedabad, followed by stops in Indore, Kochi, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, and Ludhiana. Boys’ and girls’ teams from schools in the states within each zone can register to participate in their respective city tournament at the official event website, a release said.

Advertisement

The top two boys’ and girls’ teams from each zone, along with one boys’ All-Star team and one girls’ All-Star team from each zone, will advance to the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals Tournament in December 2026. Dates for the remaining stops and the finals will be announced at a later date. Below are the zones and associated states eligible to participate:

Advertisement

Guided by the program’s central theme, “Where Stars Are Born,” the 2026 program will shift from an under-14 to an under-16 age classification, engaging aspiring players at a more advanced and competitive stage of their development while maintaining equal representation for boys and girls. The under-16 format will also strengthen the ACG Jr. NBA program’s role within India’s basketball development pathway by helping participants prepare for the next stage of their development.

The ACG Jr. NBA program promotes the fundamental skills and core values of the game to positively influence youth across India. Last year’s program engaged more than 8,000 players across 2,000 boys’ and girls’ teams representing 900 schools, with more than 2,700 games played across 10 cities. The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA’s broader youth development framework in India that also includes NBA Basketball School, a network of tuition-based training programs for male and female players ages 6-18 in 13 cities that is also operated by India On Track.

Advertisement

Players, coaches, and families can learn more about the 2026 ACG Jr. NBA program by following the NBA’s localized social media channels across Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram @NBAIndia), YouTube (YouTube.com/@NBAIndiaOfficial) and X (@NBAIndia). Fans in India can download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

NBA India Country Head Sunny Malik said, "The ACG Jr. NBA program is a cornerstone of our grassroots basketball development efforts in India. By transitioning to the under-16 category this season, we are creating a stronger and more competitive bridge between grassroots participation and our broader player development pathway. Together with ACG, BFI, and Skechers, we are proud to continue building the country’s largest school-based tournament and providing a platform where young athletes can realise their potential to reach the highest levels of the game.”

BFI President Aadhav Arjuna said, “Our continued collaboration with the NBA reflects our shared commitment to developing basketball from the ground up. The ACG Jr. NBA program gives young players across India a unique platform to learn, compete, and represent their schools with pride. By moving to the under-16 format, we are helping build a sustainable, highly competitive talent pipeline for the sport. We’re proud to support a program that’s making basketball more accessible and inspiring the next generation of national talent.”

ACG Managing Director Karan Singh said, “The NBA has done truly remarkable work growing the game of basketball in India, and this is such an exciting time for the sport in our country. As someone who has followed this game all my life, it is incredibly meaningful to see young boys and girls across India embrace basketball with such passion. The ACG Jr. NBA program has always been about democratising the sport and providing equal representation for boys and girls across the country. This tournament is truly ‘Where Stars Are Born,’ and through this collaboration, we remain committed to creating safe and inclusive environments that empower the next generation to grow in confidence, character, and ambition both on and off the court.”

CEO and Country Manager of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. Rahul Vira said the move of the ACG Jr. NBA program from under-14 to under-16 creates a stronger platform for young athletes to compete, grow and pursue their ambitions.

"At Skechers, we want to be part of that journey from the ground up, building performance credibility while connecting with the culture and energy that make basketball so unique. Our collaboration with the Jr. NBA lets us engage with thousands of young players and support a stronger basketball ecosystem – growing the game, inspiring the next generation, and establishing Skechers as a meaningful part of India's basketball culture,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)