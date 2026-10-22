New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s achievement of winning 85 medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2026 on Thursday, PM Modi hailed the women's recurve archery team for winning maiden team and individual golds, alongside Indian pugilists clinching three boxing gold medals.

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He praised the young athletes for their outstanding performances and their contribution to India’s sporting success.

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India finished fourth in the medal standings at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, winning 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze.

The result marked India's second consecutive finish among the top five nations at the continental event.

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“A few days ago, I got the opportunity to meet young athletes returning from the Asian Games. India has won 85 medals this time. Among these, we have achieved several milestones for the first time. The Women's Recurve Team has won team and individual Gold Medals for the first time. In a single Asian Games, India has won three Gold Medals in Boxing, " PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted India’s historic bronze medal win in Sepak Takraw, a lesser-known sport, as the men’s quadrant team secured the country’s first-ever medal in the event across both the men’s and women’s categories.

"For the first time, in the recent Asian Games, India has also won a medal in an event of this sport, the Men's Quadrant,” PM Modi added.

The contingent also registered several notable milestones across disciplines. These included gold medals for both the men's and women's hockey teams in the same edition, historic performances in recurve archery and India's maiden medals in soft tennis and mixed martial arts (MMA).

India also secured its first-ever gold medal in the women's trap event, while the silver medal in weightlifting ended a 28-year wait for an Asian Games medal in the discipline. A silver in Greco-Roman wrestling also marked a significant milestone, ending a 64-year wait for an Indian finalist in the event. (ANI)

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