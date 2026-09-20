DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Achievement is a source of pride for the state": Keralam CM hails Vidarsha for Asian Games shooting silver

"Achievement is a source of pride for the state": Keralam CM hails Vidarsha for Asian Games shooting silver

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:42 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 20 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan held a telephonic conversation with Asian Games 2026 silver medalist Vidharsha K Vinod, who captured a silver medal in the 10 m air rifle women's shooting event on Sunday and said the achievement is a source of pride for the state.

Vidarsha, teaming up with Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar, sealed India's first medal at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

Satheesan said that Vidharsha is the first Malayali athlete to win a medal in shooting at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

"Called Vidharsha K. Vinod, who scripted history by clinching a silver medal in shooting at the Asian Games, on the phone and personally conveyed congratulations and best wishes. This historic achievement of becoming the first Malayali to win a medal in shooting at the Asian Games is a great source of pride for the entire state of Kerala. May Vidharsha achieve even more victories in the future that bring glory to the land. #AsianGames," Satheesan said in his post in Malayalam.

https://x.com/vdsatheesan/status/2101555345298805022

Advertisement

The Indian trio scored 1898.0 points to win silver, finishing behind China, which claimed gold with a world-record 1904.2 points. Host Japan took bronze with 1897.1 points.

The result marked India’s first confirmed medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Earlier, MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal became the first Indian athlete to assure a medal by advancing to the semifinals of the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg competition, where both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Sonam emerged as India’s top scorer in the team event with 634.1 points, while Elavenil contributed 633.5 and Vidarsa 630.4, taking the Indian team’s combined tally to 1898.0 points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts