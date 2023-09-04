Achinta, Ajith out to prove a point at Worlds

PTI

Riyadh, September 3

Not included in the Asian Games squad, N Ajith and Achinta Sheuli will have a point to prove while Mirabai Chanu will merely mark her presence by attending the weigh-in at the Weightlifting World Championships.

Chanu (49kg) has removed herself from medal contention at the marquee event starting here tomorrow as the former champion will not be lifting the barbell in order to save her best for the Asian Games, starting later this month. She will only complete the necessary formalities to remain eligible for the Paris Olympics.

With Chanu not lifting, the Worlds are set to be an underwhelming affair for India. No Indian lifter will be in medal contention as none has entered a starting weight worthy of Group A classification.