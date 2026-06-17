Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): The United States [US] State Department is attempting to facilitate travel arrangements for Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's mother so she can attend his son's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, a State Department official said, CNN reported.

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The move comes after Vozinha revealed that his mother was unable to attend Cape Verde's draw against Spain due to visa-related financial requirements.

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"She didn't manage to be here because of the visa ... the money we have to pay for the visa," he told reporters after the match as quoted by CNN. "We didn't manage on time, and I would like her to be here."

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According to the report, Cape Verde is among 50 countries whose citizens are required under the Trump administration's policy to pay a bond of up to USD 15,000, due to concerns over high visa overstay rates.

The State Department official said efforts are now underway to assist in ensuring Vozinha's mother can travel to the United States to watch her son represent Cape Verde at the World Cup.

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"The US Department of State has no record of this individual applying for a visa. All relatives of players are eligible for visa bond waivers, and the Department is actively reaching out to this player's family to assist with visa services," the official said, as quoted by CNN.

Coming to the clash, tournament debutants Cape Verde produced a remarkable defensive display to hold world No. 2 and reigning European champions Spain to a goalless draw in Atlanta. Despite being the third-smallest nation by population ever to compete at a FIFA World Cup, Cape Verde defended resolutely, frustrating Spain throughout the contest.

The Spaniards fired 27 shots without scoring--the joint-most they have ever attempted in a World Cup match without finding the net, matching their 27-shot tally against Paraguay at the 1998 tournament, which also ended 0-0.

Vozinha,40, emerged as the standout performer of the match, making seven saves in total, including three crucial stops within a six-minute spell in the first half.

He is also the oldest player to make an appearance in the nation's World Cup debut game at the age of 40 years and 12 days.

Spain have now failed to win their last four FIFA World Cup games, their joint-longest winless streak was from the 1982 to 1986 editions of the tournament.

The 2010 champions did not walk away empty-handed as they have a point to their name. They will have to search for answers ahead of their next clash against Saudi Arabia on June 21. (ANI)

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