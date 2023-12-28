 Ad hoc committee for wrestling, again : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Ad hoc committee for wrestling, again

Ad hoc committee for wrestling, again

Ad hoc committee for wrestling, again

PT Usha IOA president. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed an ad hoc committee to run the daily affairs of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The decision comes days after the Sports Ministry summarily suspended the federation for violations of the WFI constitution as well as the Sports Code.

IOA president PT Usha has appointed a three-member committee headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who is an executive member of the IOA. The committee also includes hockey Olympian MM Somaya and former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar.

Interestingly, Bajwa was also the chairman of the last ad hoc body that was installed by the IOA in January when the Ministry suspended the federation amidst sexual harassment allegation laid out against the then president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“The IOA has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA-appointed Ad hoc Committee,” Usha said in a letter.

After taking over, Bajwa said the committee will start working on holding the camps and national championships. “Since this is an Olympics year, we must start preparing. We will conduct all the age group championships soon,” Bajwa said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

6
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

7
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

10
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again


Cities

View All