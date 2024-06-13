Adam Zampa spins Australia into Super 8

PTI

North Sound (Antigua), June 12

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa starred again in the middle overs as Australia annihilated Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here.

Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in just 34 balls with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 and 18, respectively.

1 Australia’s Zampa reached a major landmark as he became the first Australian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is

With three wins in a row, Australia stormed into the Super Eight from Group B with a match in hand. They take on Scotland at Gros Islet in their concluding group fixture on Saturday.

For Namibia, it was their second loss in three games, eliminating them from the Super 8 race. Scotland and England are fighting for the second spot from the group.

Josh Hazlewood (2/18) removed the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin before Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia, who ended with their lowest total in T20 Internationals.

“I thought it was a great performance from the bowling team. Swing was around and all-round a professional performance,” said Marsh after the thumping win on Tuesday night.

Brief scores: Namibia: 72 all out in 17 overs (Erasmus 36; Zampa 4/12; Stoinis 2/9, Hazlewood 2/18); Australia: 74/1 in 5.4 overs (Head 34*, Marsh 18*).

