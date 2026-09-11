DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Adani International School hosts ISSO national games Chess competition 2026

Adani International School hosts ISSO national games Chess competition 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11 (ANI): Adani International School (ADIS), committed to strengthening the school sports ecosystem, is hosting the Indian Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) National Games Chess Competition 2026, bringing together 425+ young chess players from 100+ schools across 10+ states.

More than 800 students, parents, coaches and school representatives are attending the two-day championship in Ahmedabad, according to a release.

Advertisement

The national championship features four age categories, Under 11, Under 14, Under 17 and Under 19, allowing players to compete against peers from across the country. The tournament tests the fundamentals of competitive chess, from concentration and decision-making to the ability to stay composed under pressure.

Advertisement

The championship was inaugurated in the presence of Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Namrata Adani, Advisory Board Member, ISSO and Promoter, ADIS. Their interaction with the participating students added to the opening of a championship centred on competitive sport and sporting values.

Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi and Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), also attended the event.

Advertisement

Namrata Adani said, “Chess teaches young people to think ahead, make thoughtful decisions and stay composed when the outcome is uncertain. These are qualities that serve them well far beyond the chessboard. Competitions such as this give students the experience of preparing with discipline, competing with confidence and learning from every game, whether they win or lose.”

The championship is also bringing together students from different schools and states, giving them the chance to compete, learn from one another and build connections through a shared passion for chess. For participants, the experience extends beyond individual results to the demands and camaraderie of competing at the national level.

For ADIS, hosting the ISSO National Games Chess Competition reflects a wider commitment to strengthening the role of sport in education. The school’s approach gives students meaningful opportunities to compete while helping them develop discipline, confidence, resilience, leadership and sportsmanship, qualities that extend well beyond the chessboard.

With the competition underway, players are now progressing through the tournament’s rounds, where preparation, judgement and composure will be tested with every game. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts