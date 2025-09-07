Adani International School hosts ISSO National Games Chess Competition

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 7 (ANI): Adani International School, Shantigram, successfully hosted the International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) National Games Chess Competition 2025, a two-day celebration of strategy, intellect and sportsmanship.

The event brought together more than 370 student participants representing over 80 schools from across 10+ states of India. With over 650 attendees--including parents, coaches and supporters--the campus was transformed into a vibrant hub of competition and camaraderie, as per a press release.

The tournament featured four distinct categories--Under 11, Under 14, Under 17, and Under 19--ensuring meaningful opportunities for players at every stage of their chess journey. Across two intense days, participants demonstrated sharp strategy, skill and composure under pressure.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, whose interaction with students set a warm and encouraging tone. The young players were also inspired by Bhavesh Patel, former Secretary of the Gujarat State Chess Association and Vice-President of the All India Chess Federation, and Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara, who shared insights from his own competitive journey.

Indian chess is in the midst of a global renaissance, with a steady stream of prodigies like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and others--challenging the world's best and securing India a firm place among the top chess nations. This surge of international success is rooted in the country's thriving school-level ecosystem, where tournaments like this at Adani International School provide young players with early exposure to high-level competition. By nurturing talent through such platforms, India is building the pipeline that feeds into the world's elite tournaments, ensuring that the next wave of champions emerges from classrooms and campuses across the country.

The event reaffirmed Adani International School's commitment to holistic education, where athletic excellence complements intellectual growth. The school's thriving sports culture, supported through dedicated clubs, expert coaching and regular competitions, continues to nurture critical thinking, resilience and ethical conduct.

At the Closing Ceremony, medals were awarded across all four categories, with the announcement of the Overall Champion and Runners-Up marking the tournament's highlight.

Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai, was crowned Overall Champion, while Indus International School, Hyderabad, earned the Runners-Up title. Both these schools demonstrated consistency, focus and outstanding sportsmanship. (ANI)

