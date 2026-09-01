Adelaide Strikers ropes in star all-rounder Ben Stokes in big-money BBL signing

London [UK], September 1 (ANI): Former England skipper Ben Stokes could become the most expensive player in Big Bash League history after signing with Adelaide Strikers in a major coup for the competition.

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Stokes will be available for the entire 2026-27 season and is the first overseas player to sign since the BBL's new contracting structure was confirmed last week, as per Cricinfo.

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The revamped model has returned the league to a direct-signing system, giving clubs greater flexibility in how they allocate their spending and pursue international talent.

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The BBL 2026-27 season will begin on December 12, with Melbourne Renegades taking on Perth Scorchers in Chennai. The regular season will conclude on January 17, followed by the finals, which will be played from January 19 to January 26.

The new structure has paved the way for big-money signings such as Stokes, with 7News reporting that his deal is worth around AU$500,000 (approximately US$360,000).

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That figure is well above the previous top bracket of AU$420,000 at the platinum level of the draft. Other overseas signings in the coming weeks could also command significant fees.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia, and when the opportunity came up to join the Strikers it was one I couldn't pass up," Stokes said in a statement.

"Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition, and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I'm looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season. I can't wait to get started, create some special memories with the group and give Strikers fans plenty to cheer about," he added.

It will be Stokes' second season in the BBL after a four-game stint with Melbourne Renegades in 2014-15. (ANI)

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