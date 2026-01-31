DT
Home / Sports / Adil Rashid's three-fer, Sam Curran's hat-trick hand England win against Sri Lanka in T20I series opener

Adil Rashid's three-fer, Sam Curran's hat-trick hand England win against Sri Lanka in T20I series opener

ANI
Updated At : 08:25 AM Jan 31, 2026 IST
Pallekele [Sri Lanka], January 31 (ANI): England secured an 11-run win over Sri Lanka via the DLS method to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after a rain-affected series opener at Pallekele. Adil Rashid's three-wicket haul, along with Sam Curran's historic hat-trick, were the standout factors in the visitors' win.

After Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field, the match was initially reduced to 17 overs per side. England's bowlers capitalised on the damp conditions early, as Adil Rashid spun a web through the middle order to finish with 3/19 in 4 overs.

However, the headline of the first innings was Sam Curran, who etched his name into the history books by becoming only the second Englishman, after Chris Jordan, to claim a T20I hat-trick. Curran's clinical display saw him dismiss Dasun Shanaka (20 runs off 16 balls), Maheesh Theekshana (0), and Matheesha Pathirana (0) in consecutive deliveries to help England bundle Sri Lanka out for 133 in 16.2 overs, despite Kusal Mendis's brisk 37-run knock off 20 balls at No. 3.

England's chase was spearheaded by a good start from opener Phil Salt (46 off 35, including three boundaries and two sixes). While Eshan Malinga kept Sri Lanka's hopes alive by removing Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in quick succession, Tom Banton provided the necessary late-innings impetus with a rapid 29 off 15 balls, hitting three boundaries and two maximums.

When the rain returned and forced the players off the field for the final time after 15 overs, England were well ahead of the DLS requirements at 125/4. With the par score set at 114, the officials called the game. Despite Curran's hat-trick, it was Adil Rashid who won the 'Player of the Match' award for his crucial 3/19 in 4 overs for the visitors.

With the series opener won, England will look to clinch the second match and pocket the three-match series when they face Sri Lanka on February 1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

