Home / Sports / Adilabad tops 44th Telangana State Junior Inter-District Kho Kho Championship

Adilabad tops 44th Telangana State Junior Inter-District Kho Kho Championship

ANI
Updated At : 07:05 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Adilabad has emerged as the champion in both boys' and girls' categories at the 44th Telangana State Junior Inter-district Kho Kho Championship, held at Mythri Ground, Patancheru, Sangareddy on Sunday. The championship, which brought together 11 boys' and 11 girls' teams from across Telangana, was a testament to the state's passion for the sport. Chief Guest Gudem Mahipal Reddy, MLA, Patancheru, distributed the prizes to the winners.

In a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship, Adilabad's girls' team, with 42 points, outscored Mahbubnagar by 34 points, 42-8. In the boys' category, Adilabad edged out Rangareddy 34-28, claiming the top spot in a closely contested match.

Rangareddy secured the runners-up in the boys' category, while Hyderabad and Karimnagar received the bronze medal. In the girls' category, Mahbubnagar took second place, with Nalgonda and Hyderabad securing bronze medals.

Sri Nathi Krishna Murthy, General Secretary of Telangana Kho Kho Association, said, "We are thrilled to see such a strong showing of talent and sportsmanship at the championship. I commend all participants for their dedication and teamwork. I extend my gratitude to the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and its President, Sudhanshu Mittal, for continued support and guidance. This championship has reaffirmed our commitment to promoting Kho Kho and nurturing young talent in the state, and we look forward to continued success in the years to come."

The championship showcased the talent and dedication of young athletes from 11 districts, including Adilabad, Medak, Hyderabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Peddapalli. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

