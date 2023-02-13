Aditi Ashok finishes third but stays on top in Order of Merit

Rabat
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok gave it all but just could not find the magic with the putter as she managed a 1-under 72 in the third and final round to finish third in the Lalla Meryem Cup here. Aditi finished at 7-under, a week after winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. Sweden’s Maja Stark shot a 4-under for a total of 12-under and won by four shots over compatriot Linn Grant (68).
Muscat
Weak finishes cost Bhullar and Rashid in third round
Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rashid Khan suffered nightmarish finishes in the third round, dropping three shots each in the closing stages to drop to tied-16th and 21st, respectively, at the International Series Oman on the Asian Tour here. Bhullar shot an even-par 72 for the third day running while Rashid (70) fell from 5-under to 2-under in a matter of four holes.
Chennai
India lose to Pak in Asian junior squash team c’ship
The Indian team went down 0-2 to Pakistan in the men’s final of the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship. In the women’s final, Malaysia beat Hong Kong China 2-0. India finished with bronze in the women’s section along with Japan.
Rabat
Real Madrid secure fifth Club World Cup title
Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a record extending fifth time after beating Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 5-3 in the final, with doubles from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr and a goal by Karim Benzema. It was a largely one-sided contest, with Real never looking likely to cede control despite allowing their opponents to score three times, with Luciano Vietto also netting twice.
Chennai
ISL: Chennaiyin FC snap 8-game winless streak
Chennaiyin FC put their eight-game winless streak in the Indian Super League to rest after a 2-0 win over East Bengal.
Leeds
Rashford scores again as Man United beat Leeds 2-0
Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Leeds in the Premier League. United moved to within five points of Arsenal. — Agencies
