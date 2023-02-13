 Aditi Ashok finishes third but stays on top in Order of Merit : The Tribune India

Briefly

Aditi Ashok finishes third but stays on top in Order of Merit

Aditi Ashok finishes third but stays on top in Order of Merit

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok gave it all but just could not find the magic with the putter as she managed a 1-under 72 in the third and final round to finish third in the Lalla Meryem Cup here. - File photo



Rabat

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok gave it all but just could not find the magic with the putter as she managed a 1-under 72 in the third and final round to finish third in the Lalla Meryem Cup here. Aditi finished at 7-under, a week after winning the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. Sweden’s Maja Stark shot a 4-under for a total of 12-under and won by four shots over compatriot Linn Grant (68).

Muscat

Weak finishes cost Bhullar and Rashid in third round

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rashid Khan suffered nightmarish finishes in the third round, dropping three shots each in the closing stages to drop to tied-16th and 21st, respectively, at the International Series Oman on the Asian Tour here. Bhullar shot an even-par 72 for the third day running while Rashid (70) fell from 5-under to 2-under in a matter of four holes.

Chennai

India lose to Pak in Asian junior squash team c’ship

The Indian team went down 0-2 to Pakistan in the men’s final of the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship. In the women’s final, Malaysia beat Hong Kong China 2-0. India finished with bronze in the women’s section along with Japan.

Rabat

Real Madrid secure fifth Club World Cup title

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a record extending fifth time after beating Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 5-3 in the final, with doubles from Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr and a goal by Karim Benzema. It was a largely one-sided contest, with Real never looking likely to cede control despite allowing their opponents to score three times, with Luciano Vietto also netting twice.

Chennai

ISL: Chennaiyin FC snap 8-game winless streak

Chennaiyin FC put their eight-game winless streak in the Indian Super League to rest after a 2-0 win over East Bengal.

Leeds

Rashford scores again as Man United beat Leeds 2-0

Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Leeds in the Premier League. United moved to within five points of Arsenal. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

9
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala