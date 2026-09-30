"Aditi Ashok a strong medal contender": IGPL director Manav Jaini ahead of Asian Games golf event

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remains a strong medal contender at the Asian Games 2026, said Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) director Manav Jaini, who expressed confidence in both the men's and women's golf teams bringing home medals from the continental event.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the MoU signing between IGPL and Special Olympics Bharat on Tuesday, Jaini praised Aditi's performances and said she is currently the leading Indian women's professional golfer.

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"Aditi is currently the top player among Indian women professionals; she is the leading player. I believe Aditi Ashok is definitely a strong medal contender. However, I have full faith in both teams—if they play to their potential, there is a strong hope for medals from both," Jaini said.

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Aditi Ashok had won a silver medal in the previous edition of the Asian Games, and expectations remain high for the Indian golfer ahead of the upcoming competition.

Jaini also backed India's men's and women's golf teams, describing both squads as exceptionally strong and expressing hope that they would secure medals at the Games.

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"Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams sent to the Asian Games are exceptionally strong. I am very hopeful that both teams will bring home medals," he added.

During the event, IGPL and Special Olympics Bharat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting golf among athletes with intellectual disabilities. Under the partnership, IGPL will assist in organising the National Championship and work towards providing better coaching facilities through its partners, the Indian Golf Union and the Professional Golf Association of India.

Jaini said the collaboration will help special athletes gain access to professional guidance and training opportunities.

"I believe special athletes will benefit immensely because the professionals at IGPL will mentor them. They will get the opportunity to observe, learn, and play alongside them. We will also aim to have our professionals visit their training camps, interact with them, and offer as much guidance as possible," he said.

Special Olympics Bharat President Mallika Nadda said the partnership will support coach training, athlete development and the inclusion of Unified Partners, which she described as important for improving participation and performance of athletes.

"Under this MOU, IGPL will specifically assist us in organizing national championships. We will receive support for coach training, which is a crucial component; indeed, coach training and the subsequent athlete training are the two most vital aspects. Another key factor for us is the inclusion of 'Unified Partners'; since our sport is 'Unified' in nature, we require such partners. I believe that if we succeed in finding good Unified Partners, our athletes will receive better training and their participation will improve," she said.

The partnership gets underway with the Special Olympics Bharat coaching camp, which starts on 1st October 2026 and runs until 10th October. Coach Anup Singh, a nationally certified coach, will be at the camp for all ten days, working with both SO Bharat coaches and athletes to strengthen their training and development, according to a release.

Beyond the camp, IGPL will continue to provide qualified, certified coaches for Special Olympics Bharat camps, and the two organisations will hold regular joint coaching camps built around athlete development, coach education and a clearer golf pathway for Special Olympics athletes. IGPL will also host a dedicated national championship for Special Olympics golfers, where IGPL professionals will join the athletes for demonstrations and playing opportunities.

At the grassroots level, the partners will roll out IGPL’s Golf On Wheels programme across Special Olympics Bharat’s network of over 1,200 schools, introducing golf to children with intellectual disabilities nationwide. (ANI)

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