Aditi Ashok in contention for second title in three weeks

Kaec (Saudi Arabia): India’s Aditi Ashok was unable to produce the kind of fireworks she did on the first two days, but still shot a round of 3-under 69 to move to 16-under after three rounds at the $5 million Aramco Ladies Saudi International here today. Aditi is two strokes behind leader Lilia Vu.
Mount Maunganui
Broad and Bazball roll over New Zealand on Day 3
England's Stuart Broad blitzed New Zealand’s top-order in a dazzling spell to leave the hosts reeling on 63/5 after the third day of the first Test today, 331 runs shy of their unlikely win target.
Chandigarh
Harbhajan Memorial: GNA University log 3-0 victory
GNA University, Phagwara, recorded a 3-0 win over hosts Principal Harbhajan Sports Academy, Mahilpur, in the ongoing Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at SGGS Khalsa College, Mahilpur. Agencies
