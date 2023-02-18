Aditi Ashok maintains brilliant run, leads world No. 1 Lydia Ko

Kaec (Saudi Arabia)

Aditi Ashok continued her brilliant run as she added a 6-under 66 in the second round to move to 13-under and take a two-shot lead over world No. 1 Lydia Ko in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here today.

Mount Maunganui

Blundell’s 138 revives NZ’s chances in 1st Test vs Eng

Tom Blundell completed a defiant late order ton as New Zealand finished at 306, just 19 runs behind England’s 325/9 on the second day of the first Test against England.

Doha

Karandeep best Indian at tied-12 in Qatar

Karandeep Kochhar was the best Indian at tied-12th after the second round of the International Series Qatar. Kochhar was 1-over. Gaganjeet Bhullar was tied-28 at 3-over.

London

Barcelona, United play out thriller in Europa League

Barcelona and Manchester United served up a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Europa League knockout playoffs that outranked anything seen in the Champions League this week. — Agencies