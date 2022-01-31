Aditi Ashok shoots 76 on tough day, drops to tied 17th

PTI

Boca Raton (Florida)

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok dropped to tied-17th on a very difficult windy day for scoring, at the Gainbridge LPGA here. Elsewhere, Shubhankar Sharma ended T-75 with a 76 on final day of the Dubai Desert Classic.

Cuttack

Odisha Open: Teen Unnati claims women’s singles title

Teenager Unnati Hooda became the youngest Indian shuttler to win a Super 100 tournament as she beat compatriot Smit Toshniwal in straight games to claim the women’s singles title, while unseeded Kiran George beat Priyanshu Rajawat in the men’s singles final of the Odisha Open.

Wijk Aan Zee (Netherlands)

Tata Steel Masters: Gujrathi loses, Carlsen wins title

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the 12th and penultimate round of the Tata Steel Masters chess here to jointly occupy the sixth place. World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen clinched his eighth title after beating Fabiano Caruana in Round 12 late on Saturday.

Bridgetown

Ali leads England to 34-run win over West Indies

Stand-in captain Moeen Ali hit seven sixes and took two wickets as England beat West Indies by 34 runs in their fourth T20 game to level the series at 2-2 with one match left. — Agencies

Vasco

ISL: Bengaluru end Kerala’s unbeaten run

Bengaluru FC rode on Naorem Roshan Singh’s brilliant strike to end Kerala Blasters’ 10-game unbeaten run and break into the top-four for the first time this season with a 1-0 win in an Indian Super League match here today. After a barren first half, Roshan scored from a spectacular free-kick in the 56th minute, which turned out to be the decisive goal. With the win, the Blues moved into the fourth position with 20 points from 14 games while Kerala remained third with 20 points from 12 matches. They lost for the first time since their first game of the season.