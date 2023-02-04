Aditi extends lead to 5 shots

PTI

Vipingo (Kenya), February 3

Aditi Ashok extended her lead to five shots at the halfway stage of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. The Indian, who already has three Ladies European Tour titles, shot a 3-under 70 at the par-73 Vipingo Ridge course.

Aditi, who had six birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on the first day, had just one bogey in the second round. She started on the 10th with a birdie and then had nine pars till her next two birdies on the second and third holes. A bogey on the fifth and a birdie on the seventh saw her finish the day at 9-under.

“It has been a great start to the tournament,” said Aditi, who is coming into the new season after almost two months without golf. “Yesterday was a much better round. I didn’t know how I was playing coming into this week because of two months of no tournament golf, but I think 9-under after two days is pretty good,” she added.

“It was good. I think for the most part I played pretty consistently today. There was just one dropped shot which was good. I feel I could have driven it a bit better and hit it closer than I did but overall it was a good day,” she added.

“I don’t know why my driving was a little off. Maybe I didn’t warm up as well this morning or I guess when the wind picked up, I couldn’t find my rhythm,” she added.

Thailand’s April Angurasaranee, who came through the LET Qualifying School, added a second straight 71 to be second at 4-under. Spain’s Marta Sanz Barrio (71-72) was third at 3-under.

Amandeep Drall, the 2022 Women’s Indian Open runner-up, ensured weekend action after shooting another 74. She was 2-over and tied-21st.

India’s prodigious amateur Avani Prashanth, playing on an invite, also made the cut despite three bogeys in her last six holes. She shot a second straight 75. At 4-over, she was tied-33rd. — PTI

Slow start for Atwal

Pebble Beach (US): Indian golfer Arjun Atwal got off to a slow start as he shot a 1-over 73 in the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event here. Atwal had three birdies against two bogeys and a double-bogey. With the cut coming only after three rounds, Atwal has a chance to move up from his 99th place.