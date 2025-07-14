Aditi finishes T-28 as Australian Grace Kim wins Evian golf title

Aix-les-Bains [France], July 14 (ANI): Aditi Ashok had a weak final round as she shot 73 in the final round at the Amundi Evian Championship. Aditi shot 2-over 73 and ended with a total of 5-under 279 and finished T-28th.

It was Aditi's second-best finish at the Evian and came one year after a T-17 in 2024.

Aditi opened with a string of nine pars and then bogeyed four in a row, which derailed her hopes of a Top-10 after being T-12 overnight. She managed a minor recovery with birdies on the 17th and the 18th, but it was too little, too late.

Australia's Grace Kim claimed her maiden major title at The Amundi Evian Championship, after defeating world number two Jeeno Thitikul, in a dramatic playoff at Evian Resort Golf Club.

This week, Aditi was the only Indian in the field as Diksha Dagar narrowly missed out on making the field but will, however, play at the AIG Women's Open later this month.

Both players began the day tied for third and posted impressive final rounds of 67 (-4). Thitikul held the lead for much of the day with two birdies on the front nine, but Kim's eagle finish forced a playoff.

On the first playoff hole at 18, the Aussie found the water, which seemed to spell the end for her. But responded with a miraculous chip-in for birdie, arguably the best shot of her career. The drama continued as the duo returned to the 18th for a second playoff hole, where Kim then finished with her second eagle putt on 18 to take the win.

The Aussie took home the $1.2 million prize money. She hasn't been feeling well this week, feeling the worst yesterday, but managed to push through the pain and clinch the title.

Kim 24, becomes the third consecutive player to earn her first major at Evian Resort Golf Club, joining Ayaka Furue and Celine Boutier.

Thitikul, who was leading most of the day, came in solo second place where she delivered a flawless final bogey-free round with four birdies for the last 18 holes.

One shot behind was Amateur world number one Lottie Woad, who delivered a sensational final round to finish in a tie for third place alongside three-time major champion Minjee Lee.

England's rising star entered this week fresh off her maiden LET victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, and has continued her impressive form this week.

Coming into this tournament, Woad was a sponsor invite, and she has now secured 20 points in the LEAP programme which gives you the option to take LPGA membership. She is the first player to do this through this new pathway.

Two players were in a tie for fifth place, including American duo Angel Yin and Andrea Lee on 12-under-par. Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Ireland's Leona Maguire were a further shot behind in T7.

England's Cara Gainer - the overnight leader - finished in T14 after 72 holes.

The LET has a week's break, then will head to Scotland for the ISPS HANDA Scottish Open, taking place at Dundonald Links, from July 24 to July 27. (ANI)

