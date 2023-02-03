Aditi leads by four after first round in Kenya

Nairobi: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, a three-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, started her 2023 campaign in style as she took the Day 1 lead at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open here today. Aditi was 6-under at the par-73 course. Aditi was four shots clear of seven players. Amandeep Drall was 1-over at tied-17th, amateur Avani Prashanth (75) was T-25, Diksha Dagar (78) was T-50, Vani Kapoor and Seher Atwal were T-77.

New Delhi

Caldas, Aikman in fray for head coach’s position

Argentine Max Caldas and Dutchman Siegfried Aikman are in contention to replace Graham Reid as the Indian men’s hockey team head coach after the recent World Cup debacle, sources in Hockey India said. The federation is in talks with two to three prospective foreign names after the position fell vacant following Australian Reid’s resignation. It has been learnt that no Indian name will be considered for the post.

New Delhi

Sudeva Delhi taste season’s first success, beat Rajasthan

Sudeva Delhi finally tasted victory in the ongoing edition of the I-League as they beat 10-man Rajasthan United FC 3-2 here today. Agencies