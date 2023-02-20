Aditi misses out by one shot, ends 2nd

PTI

Kaec (Saudi Arabia), Feb 19

India’s Aditi Ashok continued her amazing run but fell one shot shy of winning for the second time in three weeks, finishing behind world No. 1 Lydia Ko in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Aditi, starting the final round two shots behind the leader, shot a 4-under 68 and finished 20-under at the $5 million tournament. Lydia (68) saved a crucial par on the last hole to win by one.

The second place meant Aditi now has a win in Kenya, third place in Morocco and second place here. She is way ahead in the Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

Talking of her excellent start to the season, Aditi said, “Yeah, it’s been a great (start). I think 20-under on this golf course with the wind that we had on some of those days, I think it’s a pretty good score.”

She admitted she knew she needed a few birdies over the last few holes. “Yeah, I knew I needed to make a few birdies. I knew where I stood after nine when I saw the leaderboard. I didn’t do much until 14. Yesterday I birdied three of the last four, so I tried to think that it’s possible today, too, and I ended up birdieing two of the last four, which was good,” she said.