Aditi shoots 4-under to lie 2nd in Morocco

PTI

Rabat, February 10

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carried her fine form from last week as she carded a 4-under 69 in the Lalla Meryem Cup and was tied-second after the first round.

Aditi won the Magical Kenya Ladies Open last week after teeing off on a sponsor’s invite. She got into the field this week in the winner’s category, which ensures her start at every event for the next two years.

The second Indian in the field, Diksha Dagar, had a difficult start as she shot an 8-over 81. The leader was Sweden’s Linnea Strom, who fired a 6-under 67. Aditi is tied-second alongside Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup. Four players are tied for the fourth place at 2-under.

Aditi, playing with defending champion Nuria Iturrioz of Spain and Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, made three birdies on the front-nine. On the back-nine, she made birdies on the 10th, 12th and 15th.

Randhawa, Rashid tied-9

Muscat: Jyoti Randhawa and Rashid Khan carded a 2-under 70 each to be tied-9th after the first round of the inaugural International Series Oman.