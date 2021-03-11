Aditi stumbles, shoots 77 in Rd 1

Los Angeles, April 22
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made her worst start of the season as she carded a 6-over 77 in the first round of the LA Open. Aditi had three double-bogeys, a bogey and just one birdie. She was lying way down on the leader board on a breezy day.
Alison Lee shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 in testing conditions to take a one-shot first-round lead.
Aditi will need a very low score in the second round to make the cut. She has just missed one cut in five previous starts.
Ridhima best Indian at T-12
Bonville (Australia): Ridhima Dilawari was tied-12th when play was suspended on the second day of the Australian Women’s Classic.
Ridhima, playing her first event outside India this year, was 1-over through 10 holes in the second round. She was 1-under for the tournament and placed T-12.
Amandeep Drall, who shot a 4-under 68 on the first day, carded a 9-over in the second round to be 5-over. She was T-49. Vani Kapoor was T-21 at 1-over, while Neha Tripathi was T-65 at 7-over. England’s Meghan MacLaren held
her top position.
Chawrasia makes cut
Tarragona (Spain): It was a strange opening day for SSP Chawrasia, the only Indian in the field at the ISPS Handa Championship. When Chawrasia came off the course after 16 holes on Day 1 as play was called off early due to darkness, the scoreboard showed him as one of the four clubhouse co-leaders at 6-under. However, Chawrasia was 1-under and the scoreboard was malfunctioning.
Today, Chawrasia finished Round 1 at even-par 70, before shooting a 1-under in the second round to be T-58.
Scott Jamieson led the field at 11-under. — Agencies
