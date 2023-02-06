Aditi wins 4th LET title

PTI

Nairobi, February 5

Aditi Ashok turned in one of the most dominating performances on the Ladies European Tour with a nine-shot win at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open today.

It was the fourth win on the Ladies European Tour for Aditi, who now plays mostly on the Ladies PGA Tour in the United States.

Aditi, who will turn 25 next month, also ended a long drought as her last win had come in November 2017. Aditi, who has her father Ashok Gudlamani on the bag, shot rounds of 67-70-69-74 and totalled 12-under 280 at the par-73 Vipingo Ridge golf course. She had finished runner-up at the event in 2019.

India’s top amateur, teenager Avani Prashanth, shot a 1-under 72 on the final day to finish tied-ninth, while Amandeep Drall (77) finished tied-55th.

Off-season work

Aditi came into 2023 with some strong off-season preparation and it has “paid off”. “It has been a great week. It’s proof that my off-season and hard work has paid off,” she said. “All of us have put in a lot of work over two months just to get back to my original strength level and this is the first week I’ve felt like I’ve been back to where I was a couple of years ago which is pretty good,” she added.

Aditi also paid tribute to her father. “It was good to have my dad on the bag — three of my wins have been with him caddying. But not just him there’s my mum (Maheshwari) back home and I have worked a lot with my coach and my fitness team,” she said.

Interestingly, Aditi had her father on the bag at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and then had her mother at the Tokyo Olympics.

Aditi’s next goal is to get a win on the Ladies PGA Tour, on which she has had top-10 finishes. — PTI

Lahiri, Sharma lie T-19

Jeddah: Anirban Lahiri finally found form, while Shubhankar Sharma continued his steady show as the Indian duo was tied-19th after the third round of the Saudi International golf tournament here. Lahiri carded a 5-under 65, while Sharma added a 1-under to get to 5-under. Shiv Kapur shot a 72 to be tied-55th at even-par.

Ridhima ends T-13

Sun City (South Africa): Indian golfer Ridhima Dilawari’s season got off to a good start as she finished tied-13th at the Ladies Challenge in the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s season-opener. Ridhima shot a 73 in the final round after 76-71 in the first two rounds. Casandra Alexander cruised to a six-stroke victory.