Aditya–Arjun and Naomi–Pearl triumph in open men’s, women’s doubles at Maharashtra pickleball state trials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): The recently concluded Maharashtra State Trials under the aegis of Maharashtra Pickleball Association and Indian Pickleball Association showcased an exciting display of skill, competitive spirit and sporting excellence, with leading players battling for honours across multiple categories.

Aditya Singh and Arjun Singh emerged champions in Open Men’s Doubles, while Naomi Amalsadiwala and Pearl Amalsadiwala claimed the Open Women’s Doubles title, headlining an impressive set of results at the official Maharashtra State Trials, according to a press release from MPA.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Trials were conducted on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of October at the Andheri Sports Complex by the Maharashtra Pickleball Association.

Advertisement

“The results reflected the breadth of participation and the competitive spirit driving the sport forward in Maharashtra with over 1000 participants. This is a testament to the efforts of Maharashtra Pickleball Association on the grass root level. Congratulations to all the winners and the participants. We are confident that Maharashtra will make a strong statement at the national pickleball champions. Lastly, this would not be possible without our partners, Anant Seva Foundation, Kokilaben Hospital & Global Sports and MPA thanks all our partners for making this possible,” said Rahool Kanal, President, Maharashtra Pickleball Association.

In the Open Men’s Doubles final, Aditya Singh and Arjun Singh secured the title ahead of runners-up Stavya Bhasin and Ammol Ramchandani in a one-sided affair, winning in two straight sets. Maitreya Bhagat and Anay Patil finished third, while Tushar Singh and Mayank Dharampuria secured fourth place.

Advertisement

The Open Women’s Doubles competition saw favourites Naomi Amalsadiwala and Pearl Amalsadiwala take the top honours, with Urvi Abhyankar and Aahana Punjabi finishing runners-up.

The singles competitions also produced compelling performances. Aarush Nitture won the Open Men’s Singles title, finishing ahead of Yash Gaikwad, while Achintya Verma secured third place. In Open Women’s Singles, Aahana Punjabi claimed the championship, with Snehal Patil finishing second and Bhumika Tripathi in third place.

In Open Mixed Doubles, Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala emerged champions, with Pearl Amalsadiwala and Ammol Ramchandani finishing runners-up, a final that went down to the wire 11-9 in the deciding set. Aditya Singh and Snehal Patil secured third place.

“With champions crowned across the open, veteran and junior categories, the tournament concluded with a strong showcase of talent and sporting ambition, underlining the importance of state-level competitions in nurturing players and strengthening the competitive pathway for the next generation. Maharashtra Pickleball Association is proud of the work that has gone into the development of pickleball over the past year and the competitiveness of these trials is the best showcase of that,” said Hemal Jain, Secretary, Maharashtra Pickleball Association.

In the 30+ category, Rohan Dsouza and Himanshu Dewaskar won Men’s Doubles, while Vishal Jadhav claimed the Men’s Singles title. Zoyein Patel and Roma Dutia emerged champions in Mixed Doubles, and Roma Dutia and Sindoor Mittal won Women’s Doubles. Priyanka Mehta secured the Women’s Singles title.

In the 40+ category, Deepak Jumani and Kunal Solanki won Men’s Doubles, while Prakash Vibhute took the Men’s Singles crown. Daylynn Pinto and Sindoor Mittal won Mixed Doubles, Sindoor Mittal and Priyanka Mehta claimed Women’s Doubles, and Gayatri Mewada emerged victorious in Women’s Singles.

The 50+ category saw Nozer Amalsadiwala and Kiran Salian win Men’s Doubles, with Atin Sharma taking Men’s Singles. Deepak Jumani and Sujay Parekh triumphed in Mixed Doubles, Neelima Utgikar and Sshruti Kewalramani won Women’s Doubles, and Unaiza Punjabi secured the Women’s Singles title.

In the 60+ category, Thakurdas Rohira and Bhushan Akut won Men’s Doubles, while Bhushan Akut also claimed the Men’s Singles title. Thakurdas Rohira and Bela Kotwani won the mixed category with Bhushan Akut and Shaks Devnani securing second place. Amit Majmudar and Sushma Thakore took home bronze in the 60+ mixed doubles category.

The junior competitions highlighted the depth of emerging talent, with players competing across Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories. In the Under-12 category, Aarin Ballani won Boys’ Singles, while Veer Vishal Chugh and Aarin Ballani claimed Boys’ Doubles. Vidisha Shinde won Girls’ Singles, and Hiral Patil and Vidisha Shinde secured Girls’ Doubles. Aarin Ballani and Vidisha Shinde also triumphed in Mixed Doubles.

In Under-14, Kaveer Mehta won Boys’ Singles, partnering Trilok Sundaresan to the Boys’ Doubles title. Ira Shreejesh Ayathan claimed Girls’ Singles, while Praathnaa Motiani and Vidisha Vijay Shinde won Girls’ Doubles. Sanjana Chopra and Trilok Sundaresan emerged champions in Mixed Doubles.

The Under-16 competitions saw Kaveer Mehta win Boys’ Singles, with Nirvair Bhan and Shlok Gaba taking Boys’ Doubles. Sanjana Varun Chopra won Girls’ Singles and partnered Praathnaa Motiani to the Girls’ Doubles title.

Shlok Gaba and Evana Mankani won Mixed Doubles. In Under-18, Shlok Gaba won Boys’ Singles, while Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh claimed the Boys’ Doubles title. Evana Mankani and Shlok Gaba emerged champions in Mixed Doubles.

The Maharashtra State Trials provided a platform for established competitors, veteran athletes and promising juniors to demonstrate their abilities across a wide range of events, and the official Maharashtra Team will be selected based on these results to compete at the upcoming National Championship under the aegis of the official pickleball sporting body, the Indian Pickleball Association. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)