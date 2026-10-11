Aditya Mehta wins Commonwealth Cue Gold on home soil, dedicates it to his "Special One"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): For Aditya Mehta, winning an international title has always been a matter of pride. This time, however, there was someone special waiting at the finish line.

The Indian cueist clinched gold in men’s snooker at the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships 2026 in Ahmedabad, defeating compatriot Dhvaj Haria 3–0 in the final on Saturday. But beyond the dominant scoreline, the victory carried a deeply personal significance. It was Aditya’s first gold medal since becoming a father, and a moment he had hoped to dedicate to his daughter, whom he affectionately calls his “Special One”.

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Speaking before the tournament, Aditya had expressed his desire to deliver an international title for his little girl. With the gold medal now secured, that wish has become reality, making his triumph on home soil all the more meaningful.

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“It means the world to me. Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience, and my little girl has certainly brought a new energy into our home. This is my first gold medal since she came into my life, and honestly, the thought of winning it for her kept me going throughout the tournament. I was on the verge of defeat on two occasions but somehow managed to pull through,” said Aditya as per a press release.

The road to gold demanded resilience as much as precision. Despite having less time to train than he once did, Aditya believes his match play and consistency have improved significantly over the past year. That progress was on display in the final, where he converted scoring opportunities more effectively to complete a straight-frames victory over Haria.

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“My approach to every match is the same: focus on myself, keep unforced errors to a minimum, and try to get into a zone. You never really know how a match will unfold or how your opponent will play, so I believe it is best to concentrate on what you can control,” he explained.

“Dhvaj potted some incredible long balls, but he wasn’t able to convert those opportunities into frame-winning breaks. I managed to do that in all three frames, and ultimately, that was the difference," he added.

The victory was also a milestone in Aditya’s international career. While he had previously won a silver medal at the Asian Championship in Indore in 2011, this was his first international title on Indian soil.

Hosting the Championships in Ahmedabad added another layer of significance. Aditya praised the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) and Apex Sports Promotion for delivering an atmosphere that matched the occasion, as the event brought together 144 players from 42 Commonwealth nations across five cue sports disciplines.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to represent India and bring home the gold. Winning an international title on home soil was particularly special because I had never achieved that before. My last international medal at home was a silver at the Asian Championship in Indore in 2011, so this victory makes it all the more meaningful,” he said.

Aditya’s triumph formed part of India’s outstanding campaign at the Championships, with the hosts finishing atop the medal table with 13 medals: three gold, five silver and five bronze. Anupama Ramachandran and Rayaan Razmi were India’s other gold medallists, winning the women’s and men’s English billiards titles, respectively.

For Aditya, however, the celebrations will soon give way to another demanding stretch of competition. With several international tournaments scheduled for November and December, including the Asian Indoor Games, the World 6-Red Championship and the Asian Team Championship, he is determined to build on his Ahmedabad success.

“My immediate goal is to end the year on a high. I am looking forward to competing for more medals for India, and for my little one,” he said.

Beyond the immediate season, Aditya is also keeping the possibility of returning to the professional circuit alive. If his game and fitness continue to progress, he hopes to attempt to qualify for the World Snooker Tour, a demanding challenge that requires sustained preparation both mentally and physically.

For now, though, the Commonwealth gold represents a milestone that brings together personal motivation, professional perseverance and the pride of representing India. And for his “Special One”, it is a title that will always carry a little extra meaning. (ANI)

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