"Admire those who gave their lives for the country": Kapil Dev extends I-Day greetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Legendary cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Friday wished the nation a Happy Independence Day, urging people to admire those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, Kapil Dev said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day, and we should always admire those who gave their lives to make this country beautiful."

After making a successful India debut in February this year, the World Padel League (WPL) organised its much-anticipated third season. The league, supported by the Indian Padel Federation, is being organised from August 12 to 16 at the Nesco Centre in Mumbai, promising fans world-class padel action.

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on the sport, Kapil Dev said, "I think it's a wonderful sport, something different, never imagined. I watch a few matches on television, but when you come and watch it here, it feels great. It's not as easy as it looks on television."

Day 3 of the WPL saw dominant performances and nail-biting finishes. The Khan Tigers powered past Vernost Jaguars in a commanding 19-10 victory, while the defending champions SG Pipers Cheetahs held their nerve to edge out Vedanta Leopards in a thrilling 15-14 contest, sealing their spot in the semi-finals alongside Game Changers Lions and Hubtown Panorama Panthers on Friday.

Advertisement

The Tigers got off to a flying start in the women's doubles, with Alejandra Salazar and Veronica Virseda crushing Lucia Martinez and Giorgia Marchetti 6-0. The second set brought a clash of youth and experience, as Rama Valenzuela and Pol Hernandez of the Jaguars went toe-to-toe with seasoned Tigers pair Lucho Capra and Juan Bellauti.

In a tense tiebreak, the Tigers held their nerve to take the set 7-6. Capra later remarked that their on-court communication was key to adapting and finding the correct positioning under pressure. The final set saw Jose Rico and Bellauti face Miguel and Nuno Deus.

The sibling duo put up an intense fight, but the Tigers sealed a 6-4 win to secure a 19-10 overall triumph. This season saw its first CoC (Code of Conduct) breach - Level 1: Disobeying an Umpire's Instructions - with Lucho Capra and Juan Belluati entering 10 minutes late for their set. In case of a level 2 warning, 2 points will be deducted from their overall score. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)