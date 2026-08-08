Buenos Aires [Argentina], August 8 (ANI): The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Saturday expressed its condolences following the death of Jorge Messi, father of football superstar Lionel Messi.

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Jorge Messi died at the age of 68. He had been receiving treatment at a clinic in Rosario, according to the Argentine news outlet La Nacion.

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After Jorge Messi's death, the AFA, in an X post, expressed its condolences to Lionel Messi and his family, offering support and solidarity following their loss.

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"Stay strong, Leo Messi and family. We are with you in this difficult moment. We send you our most heartfelt embrace," the AFA said.

FC Barcelona, who Lionel Messi played for from 2004 to 2021, also expressed its deepest condolences to Jorge Messi's family, acknowledging his role in entrusting Messi's early and most successful football years to the club. The club thanked him for his contribution and commitment to Barca and offered its support to the Messi family.

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"The President and the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona express their deepest condolences on the passing of Jorge Messi, father of former Barca player and legend Lionel Messi, and, on behalf of the entire Barca family, extend their condolences to the Messi family. FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our Club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo's football career. May he rest in peace," FC Barcelona said in an X post.

Notably, Jorge was not just Lionel Messi's father but also played an important role in shaping his football career. After Lionel Messi's football career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic adviser after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge was also closely involved in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys. When Messi was 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy. The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that affected his physical development. Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him reach a final height of 1.70 metres.

Jorge was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. (ANI)

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