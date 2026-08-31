DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: India start campaign with 1-0 win over Syria

AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: India start campaign with 1-0 win over Syria

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 31 (ANI): India made a scintillating start to their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers campaign, defeating Syria 1-0 at the Do'stlik Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Shami Singamayum scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute, finishing a fine move involving substitute Md Arbash to give the Blue Colts a winning start to their Group B campaign. It marked India's first-ever competitive win over Syria in the U19/U20 age group.

Advertisement

India was made to withstand sustained Syrian pressure for much of the contest, but they never wavered. Mahesh Gawali's side dropped deep, soaked it up and displayed impressive defensive organisation to record another clean sheet, their fifth in succession following four shutouts in their pre-qualifier friendlies, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Advertisement

Syria threatened from distance during the first half, with Alan Mamo testing India goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam with a right-footed effort. Suraj responded with a critical save, parrying the ball behind for a corner.

Abdulrahman Al Sarraj also tried his luck from outside the penalty area, but his attempt was collected comfortably by the confident Indian custodian.

Advertisement

Syria continued to push forward and nearly broke the deadlock from a set-piece shortly before half-time. Mamo floated a corner towards the far post, where a miscued Syrian volley fell invitingly for captain Belal Almooslee. His resulting header, however, missed the crossbar by inches.

The pressure continued after the restart. In the 58th minute, Al Sarraj cut the ball back for Mahmoud Alhasan, whose chipped attempt was kept out by the alert Suraj.

Syria went closer in the 73rd minute. Mamo delivered a cross from the left wing and substitute Ahmad Khalaf rose high to meet it, but his header struck the crossbar, offering India a much-needed reprieve.

With Syria having enjoyed the better of the attacking opportunities, Gawali turned to his bench in an effort to change the complexion of the game. Md Arbash, Prashan Jajo and Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam were introduced as part of a triple substitution in the 79th minute, before Omang Dodum joined them four minutes later.

The changes shook things up and injected fresh energy into India's attack. Seven minutes after coming on, Arbash played a crucial role in the move that decided the match.

Shami orchestrated the attack by attempting to send the ball into the space behind the Syrian defence. When Alhasan slipped, Arbash reacted quickly and ran onto the loose ball inside the penalty area. He then cut it back towards Shami, who had continued his run into the box.

With no Syrian defender tracking him, Shami took full advantage of the space and time afforded to him, calmly slotting a fine left-footed finish into the back of the net. The goal sparked jubilant celebrations in the Indian dugout.

India remained composed during the closing stages to protect their slender advantage and complete a memorable victory.

The Blue Colts will next face Uzbekistan on September 3 at 19:30 IST. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts