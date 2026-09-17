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Home / Sports / AFG vs IND: Abhishek Sharma overtakes Sikander Raza, Rohit Sharma for fastest T20I ton by batter from Test-playing nation

AFG vs IND: Abhishek Sharma overtakes Sikander Raza, Rohit Sharma for fastest T20I ton by batter from Test-playing nation

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian opener Abhishek Sharma slammed the fastest century in T20Is by a batter from a Test-playing nation and also overcame Rohit Sharma to register the fastest century in T20Is by an Indian.

Abhishek put on a show for the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Afghanistan, reaching his third T20I century in 30 balls, with nine fours and 10 sixes. Abhishek departed for 108 in 34 balls, with nine fours and 11 sixes.

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Abhishek overtook Zimbabwe batter Sikander Raza's record of a 33-ball ton against Gambia in 2024 for the fastest ton by a batter from a Test-playing nation. He also overtook Rohit Sharma's 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017, making it the fastest T20I century by an Indian.

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This is the third-fastest T20I century overall, with the fastest slammed by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia (in 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024), followed by Muhammad Fahad's century against Bulgaria in 2025 (for Turkey, in just 29 balls).

Coming to the match, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first. India has won the series 2-0 already.

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Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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